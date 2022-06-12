American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1,487.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,021,000 after acquiring an additional 483,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $251.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.71. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

