American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

