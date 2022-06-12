Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,073 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after buying an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,062,000 after buying an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,632,000 after buying an additional 122,619 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.62 and a 200 day moving average of $308.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.