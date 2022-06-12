Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of eBay by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,390. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

