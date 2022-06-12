Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,856 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

