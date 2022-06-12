Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,003 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

NYSE AVB opened at $194.44 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.85 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

