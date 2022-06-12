Altius Minerals Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 17,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,595. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUSF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

