Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ALO stock opened at €25.83 ($27.77) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.98. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($40.18).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

