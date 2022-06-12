Alpha Star Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Alpha Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Alpha Star Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Alpha Star Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ALSAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

