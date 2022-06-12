AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a growth of 295.2% from the May 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 606,519 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,856 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,915,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 885,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 300,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 102,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,764. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

