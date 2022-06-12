Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,525.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $195,594.63 and $23,525.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00355369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00452681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

