All Sports Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, All Sports has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

