AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Up 13.5%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) traded up 13.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 35,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 22,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$8.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35.

Get AirIQ alerts:

AirIQ Company Profile (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc provides IoT based asset management solutions in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets. The company offers its services through online or a mobile app, including instant vehicle locating, boundary notification, automated inventory reports, maintenance reminders, security alerts, and vehicle disabling and unauthorized movement alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.