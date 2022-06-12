AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Up 13.5%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) traded up 13.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 35,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 22,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$8.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35.
AirIQ Company Profile (CVE:IQ)
See Also
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.