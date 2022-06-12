AIOZ Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $496,170.00 (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and approximately $496,170.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,934,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

