AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.25.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

AGNC opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.04. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,823,000 after purchasing an additional 287,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $82,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 914,711 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

