AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:AFTR remained flat at $$9.68 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.