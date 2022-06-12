Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

AFL opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

