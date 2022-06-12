Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $186.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

