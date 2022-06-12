Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $224.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.21. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.