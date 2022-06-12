Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,124 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $106.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $16,234,792. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.