Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

