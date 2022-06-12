Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 330.2% in May

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, an increase of 330.2% from the May 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

AWP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.06. 273,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

