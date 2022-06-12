88mph (MPH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Million

88mph (MPH) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $177,103.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00014201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,480.83 or 1.00013529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001905 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars.

