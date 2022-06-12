64,700 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Bought by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $167,049,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 514,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 358,001 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $2,549,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $6,181,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MQ. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Marqeta stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of -17.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.