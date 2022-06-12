632 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $95.49 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

