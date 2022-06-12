614,301 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 614,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,039,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 12.2% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 727.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.82 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

