40,000 Shares in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Bought by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $15.39.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

