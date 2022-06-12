3,679 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

BX opened at $107.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.59 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

