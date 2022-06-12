350,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Bought by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPDBU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

NASDAQ:XPDBU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

