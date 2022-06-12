290,736 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 290,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,000. Vir Biotechnology accounts for 5.5% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned about 0.22% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.12. 881,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,481. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

