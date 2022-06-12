24,220 Shares in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Purchased by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quest Resource by 76.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 151,073 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 and have sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRHC opened at $4.26 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

