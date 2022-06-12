1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,037 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $62,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.33 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

