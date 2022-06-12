1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 14,578 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of MercadoLibre worth $167,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,304.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,486,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $691.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,054.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.00 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.