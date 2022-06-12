1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 52,447 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $89,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.77. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

