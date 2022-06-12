1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $59,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Public Storage by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.75.

PSA stock opened at $307.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.72 and a 200-day moving average of $358.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $290.41 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

