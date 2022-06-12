1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 104,033 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,033 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $121,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 79,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $130.43 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.90.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.