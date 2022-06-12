1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 424,700 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 841.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.85% of Endava worth $79,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAVA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 7.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 406.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 205,301 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of DAVA opened at $99.76 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.