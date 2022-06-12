1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 377,681 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $100,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $186.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.