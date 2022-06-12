16,563 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Shares of VALE opened at $16.86 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

