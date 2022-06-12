16,169 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Citigroup by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 968,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,132,000 after buying an additional 627,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Citigroup by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 28,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $77.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

