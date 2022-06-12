146,193 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

