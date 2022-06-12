129,154 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000. Bank of America makes up 2.2% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

