10,823 Shares in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Purchased by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.08% of Global X Internet of Things ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

SNSR opened at $27.65 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

