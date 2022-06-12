10,000 Shares in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Bought by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Veru accounts for 0.1% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,969,164. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERU. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

