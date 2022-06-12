0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.49 Million

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $21,786.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00049308 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

