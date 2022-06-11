Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Down 9.4%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 129,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,478,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,116. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

