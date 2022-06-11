ZENZO Achieves Market Cap of $260,714.64 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $260,714.64 and $678.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00076909 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000281 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00040064 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

