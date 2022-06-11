Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $674.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $474.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

