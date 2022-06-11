Zacks Investment Management Has $17.36 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,439,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.79 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

