Zacks Investment Management Has $15.73 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. SRB Corp bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,538,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

PHM opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

